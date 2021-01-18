Pittsfield rolls out new COVID-19 vaccination information hotline

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – In response to inquiries regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, the City of Pittsfield’s Department of Health has established a new hotline to provide residents with updated information. The hotline can be accessed by calling 413-449-5575.

Information will be updated on Mondays or as new information is available.

The hotline’s automated message includes information such as the current phase for vaccinations, who is eligible and where you can find more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 page on the City of Pittsfield’s website.

