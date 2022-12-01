PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station in Pittsfield ends today, December 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Customers must provide proof of residency in Pittsfield with a valid ID, an ID combined with a matching name on a utility bill, or another similar document, City officials said. The service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off yard waste, and commercial vehicles are not allowed to drop off yard waste.

Accepted items:

Tree trimmings/branches

Leaves, and house/garden plants

Brush and grass clippings

Not considered yard waste:

Soil, sod, or other similar materials

Bricks, stones, or other similar materials

Plastic bags

For more information, reach out to the Department of Public Services and Utilities. Representatives can be reached by phone at (413) 499-9330.