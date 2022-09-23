PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday night, season three of LEGO Masters premiered on FOX. One of this year’s contestants, Erin Laundry, is a Pittsfield native representing Berkshire County.

NEWS10 interviewed Erin Laundry when she was the owner of Bottomless Bricks in Adams, Massachusetts, a business we featured in our Off the Beaten Path series when it opened in 2020. Bottomless Bricks closed during the pandemic, but Laundry plans to reopen the business in a new location in Pittsfield soon.

In the season premiere of LEGO Masters contestants faced off in a space-themed challenge where they were asked to make a personalized spaceship depicting their relationship. Laundry and her partner, Liz, channeled their mutual love of music for their creation.

So how many LEGO bricks do contestants get to build with? The show’s available supply includes more than 5 million LEGO pieces. New episodes of LEGO Masters air every Wednesday at 9/8c on FOX, following the hit series THE MASKED SINGER.