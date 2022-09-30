PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released the schedule for its 2022 street improvement project. On-street parking is prohibited during this work between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.
The schedule is as follows-
- Monday, Oct. 3: curbing on Federico Drive.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4: finish paving on Valentine Road.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5: finish paving on New West Street, Federico Drive, and Southern Avenue.
- Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7: paving Tamarack Road (one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker
Road).