PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The “Summer Outdoor Movie Series” is returning to Pittsfield. The free series returns on July 7 in Clapp Park and runs each Friday through July 28.

Lineup

July 7: “Trolls”

July 14: “Frozen ll”

July 21: “Lightyear”

July 28: “Moana”

The family-friendly movies are scheduled to begin around 8:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 233 West Housatonic Street. If it rains, the movie will be canceled.