Pittsfield redevelopment project to receive $880K grant

BOSTON (WWLP/NEWS10) — The Baker-Polito Administration announced $3,184,000 in funding for 10 projects in the fifth annual round of MassDevelopment Site Readiness Grant awards Tuesday morning.

The City of Pittsfield has been awarded an $880,000 grant to begin the first phase of the redevelopment of Site 9. Sitting on 16.5 acres, it is the largest and most visible part of the William Stanley Business Park. Pittsfield received the largest award of the 10 projects.

“The more opportunities we have to put existing properties back to work is less property that we need to greenspace into something else. We certainly feel that this program can really make a big difference helping communities build their future,” said Gov. Baker.

According to a news release sent to NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield, the Site Readiness Program aims to boost Massachusetts’ supply of large, well-located, project-ready sites, accelerate private-sector investment in industrial and commercial projects, and support the conversion of abandoned sites and obsolete facilities into clean, actively used, tax-generating properties.

The Business Park located in Site 9 is the largest and most visible section of the park and it had been undeveloped and in a state of deterioration for over 20 years. The designed plan includes roadways, utilities, stormwater quality, green space, and fees to crush the existing concrete and it aims to transform the parcel into a green space.

The funding will finance predevelopment work including feasibility studies, master planning, environmental work, strategic land acquisition, and site improvements, increasing the development potential of nearly 900 acres across the Commonwealth.

“Our administration is committed to helping communities achieve their economic development goals, and we will continue to work with the public and private sectors to ensure Massachusetts remains a great place to do business,” Baker said. “The Site Readiness Program addresses both goals by helping local partners advance key sites to shovel-ready status, and we look forward to these awards supporting projects that create jobs and revenue in their communities.”

Applicants are encouraged to submit expressions of interest for FY22 funding, which will be accepted until April 2. Full applications will be accepted from May 3 to June 4.

“A tremendous amount of planning and effort went into the preparation for this competitive grant, we are thrilled to know that this funding marks a crucial first step toward initiating the groundwork for the preparation of this site,” said Pittsfield Mayor Tyer.

“This parcel is connected to the other work happening in Morningside. In addition to what we’re envisioning here, as you know we’re already well underway with the Tyler Street Streetscape and Roundabout project. We recently received a $3 million dollar grant from MassWorks to accomplish that work. The key intersection is right up there in the corner, where the roundabout will be constructed,” said Mayor Tyer.

The following projects received Site Readiness Program awards this year:

Carriage Grove Power Plant in Belchertown – $804,000

Frederick Douglass Avenue in Brockton – $70,000

Burlington Mall Road in Burlington – $85,000

Route 6/Route 240 in Fairhaven – $75,000

Waterfront Redevelopment in Gloucester – $700,000

Marriner Building in Lawrence – $135,000

Millbrook Industrial Park in Leicester – $50,000

Church Street Bridge in Palmer – $280,000

Site 9 in Pittsfield – $880,000

Hudson Drive/Sam West Road Industrial Park in Southwick – $105,000

The program is administered by MassDevelopment on behalf of the Baker-Polito Administration.