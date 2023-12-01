PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield is receiving federal funding to remove a hazardous dam. The Bel Air Dam is located in the Housatonic River. It’s almost 200 years old and has been abandoned.

Massachusetts is using $20 million in federal COVID relief funds to remove it. Officials are worried it could cause devastating flooding if it breaks.

“Many storm events are delivering higher volumes of precipitation in a single event, which puts a significant amount of pressure on dams, culverts, and other drainage infrastructure,” Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer said.

Leaders also hope the project will restore the river’s natural habitat, which will reduce the risk of flooding and improve recreational opportunities.