Pittsfield raises flag in honor of Pride Month

Berkshire County

pittsfield pride

(Berkshire Pride)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and Berkshire Pride celebrated the annual Pride Flag Raising at Pittsfield City Hall on June 2.

The Pride flag has flown at city hall every June since 2017. In 2019, the event was accompanied by the first ever Pride Kick Off event and adoption of the Progress Pride Flag.

“Though the pandemic prevents us from kicking off how we would like… the City of Pittsfield continues its commitment of being a community for everyone,” Berkshire Pride wrote on an Instagram post. “This year, the proclamation presented by Mayor Tyer will include a message honoring Jahaira DeAlto, one of Berkshire Pride’s original founders who we tragically lost [in May].”

