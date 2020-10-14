Pittsfield Public Schools transition to in-person learning

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Pittsfield Public Schools are transitioning to a hybrid remote and in-person learning, starting Wednesday.

It is the first day for in person learning for pre-k, kindergarten, and grades 1, 2, 6 and 9.

It was determined that the in person learning could happen if there was a 14-day average test positivity rate below 3 percent and a 14-day average daily incidence rate of less than 4 per 100,000 in Berkshire County.

Grades 3, 4, and 5 will start on October 20 and grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 on October 27.

For specific school information meeting schedules visit Pittsfield.net.

