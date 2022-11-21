PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — With a bite in the air Monday morning, Pittsfield Public Schools administrators want to make sure every student gets to school warm and frostbite-free. The district is sending extra buses throughout the city to offer walking students a ride to school.

Any student that is seen walking to school will be offered a ride, district officials said. Only Pittsfield Public Schools buses will be used, and students are cautioned against taking rides from anyone else.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said Monday could be a blustery day in Pittsfield. Tuesday will begin a “mild” up in the area, with temperatures hovering around the typical November average.