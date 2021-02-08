Pittsfield Price Chopper/Market 32 to offer COVID vaccine appointments

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Sunday, Feb. 7, six Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies in Massachusetts will offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, based on availability and eligibility, focusing on those who are age 75 and older.

The Pittsfield Price Chopper/Market 32 on Hubbard Ave. is included on the list of new vaccine locations. Vaccines will be given to those who qualify by appointment only.

Price Chopper/Market 32, in collaboration with eTrueNorth, has put in place a new online scheduling system. The scheduler will be available on Sunday, Feb. 7 with appointments available starting on Monday, Feb. 8. A rolling seven days of appointments will be shown at once and new appointments will load every day.

To determine eligibility for the vaccine and to register for an appointment, visit Price Chopper’s website. Patients must prove that they either live or work in Massachusetts to be eligible for the vaccine. Those who successfully get an appointment will receive an e-voucher to print out or display on a mobile device. That voucher should be brought to the pharmacy for their appointment, along with a government ID and insurance information.

After receiving the vaccine, each recipient will be asked to remain in a dedicated safe space on the premises for a required observation period of 15 to 30 minutes.