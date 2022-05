PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 25-year-old Leigha Pyenson. Police said she has been reported missing.

Pyenson is described as a white woman, about 5’6″ and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat and gray pants.

Leigha Pyenson (Pittsfield PD)

Leigha Pyenson (Pittsfield PD)

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.