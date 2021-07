Jordan Wright, 13, was reported missing to the Pittsfield police.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police in Pittsfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Jordan Wright, 13, has been reported missing.

She is described as a Black female with brown eyes and brown/black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (413) 448-9700.