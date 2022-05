PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding Keiara Harris, 15, who has been reported missing. Keiara has been described as a white girl, around five-foot-six, weighing 130 pounds.



Have you seen this girl? If so, the Pittsfield Police need your help. (Photo: Pittsfield Police Department)

She has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on Keiara’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.