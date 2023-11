PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck. The vehicle is a 2011 Ford F-450 Lariat Super Duty crew cab with Maine registration 7C0240.

The truck was reported stolen around noon from Pecks Road and was last seen driving on Vin Herbert Blvd toward Onota Street. Anyone who observes the vehicle or has information about its whereabouts is asked to call (413) 448-9700, ext. 0.