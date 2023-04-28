PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old male who was reported missing. Police believe Andrew Zisiades was traveling from Georgia to Massachusetts via Greyhound Bus on April 24. Zisiades is believed to have exited the bus during a transfer in New York City.

Zisiades is described as an autistic white male with brown/gray hair with a long beard, green eyes, and possibly a “disheveled” appearance. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.