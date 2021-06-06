Pittsfield police need help finding suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation report of five rounds fired on Friday evening, and now they’re searching for a suspect after one person was shot.

The individual was shot on Dewey Ave and taken to a nearby Berkshire Medical Center Hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded with help from their K-9 unit, and also reviewed area video surveillance.

According to a news release from the Pittsfield Police department, they’re searching for “a thin black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering or an insignia on the front, black ‘jogger’ type pants and white sneakers.”

If you or someone you know has any information, contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.