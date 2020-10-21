Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Tuesday.

The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Anyely Molina. She is described as white, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say she also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

