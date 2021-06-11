Pittsfield Police looking for missing teen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

According to her mother, 18-year-old Brina Keir has been missing since 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was last seen in the upper parking lot of Pontoosuc Lake wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts. Her mother says she is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, and has long blonde hair with green eyes.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700. You can remain anonymous by calling the Detective Bureau Tips Line at (413) 448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to 847411 (TIP411).