PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Jaylynn Sullivan was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt, and black sandals.

Image via Pittsfield Police Department

Police say Sullivan is approximately 5’4″ and approximately 150 pounds. According to police, it is believed she is in the Western Massachusetts area, specifically Berkshire County.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.