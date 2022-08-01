PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for at least two weeks. Police said Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen around July 13.

Lee is described as a white man with salt and pepper-colored hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent grocery stores and Walmart in the Coltsville area of Pittsfield.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.