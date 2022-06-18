PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) said they are currently investigating a report of shots fired near the 400-block area of Tyler Street on Friday. Police said at least one victim was wounded.

According to police, at about 10:09 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and found a teenager who had been shot. Further evidence was discovered at the scene in connection to the shooting police said.

The victim, a male teenager from Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. Police said at this time his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PPD Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700 ext. 582.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, to by texting PITTIP with your message to TIP411 (847411). Check back with NEWS10 as this story develops.