PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is continuing to investigate a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of 635 Merrill Road.

According to the police, a pick-up truck traveling north collided with a 2006 Subaru Forester traveling southbound. The driver and passenger of the Forester were transported to the Berkshire Medical Center for their injuries. The passenger was then airlifted to the Albany Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Brandon Gallagher of the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700, ext. 549.