Pittsfield police increase patrols after string of robberies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Since Sunday afternoon, law enforcement agencies in Pittsfield and Lenox have responded to five separate robberies at five local convenience stores. At this time, the robberies are believed to have been done by the same person.

The suspect has been described as a white male, tall and slender. He has made threats about possessing a weapon, though none has been shown, and he has demanded cash from the businesses. The robberies occurred at different hours of the day and night.

As a result of these incidents, The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) is increasing patrols at this time. PPD is asking all area business owners and employees to be aware of any suspicious individuals inside or around their businesses.

If your business is equipped with a video surveillance system or alarm, please ensure that they are operational. Please report any suspicious activity to the PPD immediately at 413-448-9700 or 911 if it is an emergency.

More information regarding these incidents will be released at a later time.