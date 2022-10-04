PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — After a daytime shooting was reported on Springside Avenue Monday afternoon, Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules issued a public statement, saying the incident “cannot be tolerated.” Lieutenant Soules went on to mention the threat gunfire poses to City residents and urged the public to work with the police in finding a possible shooter.

Pittsfield officers were sent to the scene, near Springside Avenue’s intersection with Parker Street, at about 3:31 p.m. Monday. Though no one was hurt, police said several buildings on Springside Avenue had been struck by gunfire and shell casings were recovered nearby.

“These shots were fired at a time when many schoolchildren were getting off busses and walking to their homes,” said Lieutenant Soules. “These acts are unacceptable and we would urge anyone with information and/or video surveillance to contact police.”

Anyone who wishes to provide information is asked to contact the Lieutenant at (413) 448-9700 ext. 599. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).