PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn publicly announced his retirement from the Pittsfield Police Department on Tuesday, which will be effective July 8, 2023. Wynn has served in the city of Pittsfield for nearly 30 years.

“While serving as the Chief of Police of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle of my professional achievements and the greatest honor of my professional career, after 15 years in

command, nearly 27 years with the Department, and 29 years with the city of Pittsfield, the time has come for me to look to the next chapter of my life,” said Wynn.

Wynn delivered his official announcement in the office of the Mayor at City hall, alongside his wife, Christina Wynn.

“I have not arrived at this decision easily, and I do not make it without some regret. However, I’ve made peace with the decision, and I know it is right for me,” said Wynn, who has served as chief since 2007 and was permanently appointed in 2017.

Wynn also took the time to express his appreciation for those at the Pittsfield Police Department. He shared the news with his team prior to Tuesday’s announcement.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to work

alongside you and to lead this outstanding organization,” said Wynn. Through your hard work and assistance, you’ve helped make the Pittsfield Police Department one of the finest police agencies in the Commonwealth and beyond. It has been my honor and privilege to serve with every one of you and I will always treasure your professionalism, empathy, and courage.”

Mayor Linda Tyer also spoke on Chief Wynn’s retirement announcement.

“Words cannot express the depth of gratitude, admiration, and respect I have for Chief Wynn and his dedicated service to the city of Pittsfield for nearly three decades,” Mayor Tyer said. He is an accomplished, highly trained, and community-minded law enforcement official who has served our community with the highest level of integrity, leadership, and sound judgment. The city of Pittsfield has truly benefited from a leader of the highest caliber and his legacy will be felt for some time. While we are certainly sad to know that this chapter of leadership is coming to an end, we wish him nothing but the very best.”

The chief is currently working with his command staff to develop an interim transition plan.