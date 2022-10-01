PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Phillip, 42 on Friday, September 30. Phillip was arrested for the murder of Teddy Cepeda, 43.

Police responded to Goodrich Street around 6:30 on September 30 after getting a 911 call. At the scene, police reported that officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Cepeda was transferred to Berkshire Medical center where he died.

The Pittsfield Police Department and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire

District Attorney’s Office established probable cause to arrest Phillip for the shooting. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Pittsfield Police Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 ext. 576. Police anticipate that the court will arraign Phillip on Monday, October 3.