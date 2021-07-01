Pittsfield police arrest juvenile for possession of loaded firearm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A juvenile was arrested in Pittsfield Tuesday for having a loaded firearm in his possession.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers received a noise complaint around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning at the McKay Street Parking Deck. When they arrived in the area, they said they saw three juvenile boys loitering on the top level, with one operating a vehicle.

One of the officers said they saw that the person operating the vehicle might be in possession of a weapon. A second officer came to assist and identified a firearm on the juvenile’s waistband. He was then arrested.

The other two juveniles began yelling at the officers and then ran away, but were located on a lower level of the parking deck and detained. Police checked the area and found several baggies of heroin, which police believe may have been discarded as they ran. However, since they were not found in their possession, they were not charged, but returned instead to their parents’ custody.

The juvenile with the firearm was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and two counts of possession of ammunition with an FID card. He was arraigned and held without bail. A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Thursday.