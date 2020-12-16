Pittsfield police arrest Bronx man after brief pursuit

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man was arrested on several charges after a brief pursuit by Pittsfield police.
According to police, Lado Middlebrooks was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a short vehicle pursuit, foot pursuit, and K9 track.
The 40-year old was charged with:
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operating After Suspended License
- Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
- Trafficking Class B Crack Cocaine, 36-100 grams
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)
Middlebrooks is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.