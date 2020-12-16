Pittsfield police arrest Bronx man after brief pursuit

Berkshire County
Posted: / Updated:
Lado Middlebrooks

Lado Middlebrooks, 40, of the Bronx, was arrested on several charges after a brief pursuit by Pittsfield police. (Pittsfield PD)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man was arrested on several charges after a brief pursuit by Pittsfield police.

According to police, Lado Middlebrooks was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a short vehicle pursuit, foot pursuit, and K9 track.

The 40-year old was charged with:

  • Fail to Stop for Police
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operating After Suspended License
  • Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
  • Trafficking Class B Crack Cocaine, 36-100 grams
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

Middlebrooks is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report