PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Pittsfield Police Department arrested Jarrel Hall for allegedly selling heroin. Police located Hall at his residence, where he reportedly had an Adidas string bag containing a .25 caliber Raven handgun next to him.

Police say Hall also had approximately $4,900 in cash and located 290 bags of heroin with a street value of $1,500. The handgun had a loaded round in the chamber and five additional rounds in the magazine.

Hall was arraigned in the Central Berkshire District Court on Friday. He was charged with:

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, Subsequent Offense

Armed Career Criminal (Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Convictions of Violent or Drug Crimes)

Possession of a Firearm in a Felony

Possession of a Firearm Without a License

Possession of a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Hall is being held on $100,000 cash bail and is due back in court on September 22.