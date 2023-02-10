PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield’s Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics next week. The first will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at Epworth Arms Apartments. Two days later, on February 16, the department will be at Capitol Square Apartments for its second clinic.

Pre-registration is not required but is available online for both the Epworth and Capitol Square sites. Those who choose to register on-site instead will need to bring a form of identification and a health insurance card. Additionally, short-sleeved shirts are encouraged.

For those who might need help with pre-registration or for more information, call (413) 448-9852. Epworth Arms Apartments is located at 350 West Street, and Capitol Square Apartments can be found at 379 North Street.