PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield’s annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at the Veterans Memorial off of South Street. City officials said the Berkshire Veterans Coalition, along with other volunteers, color guards, and honor guards will be in attendance.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is observed annually in the United States on December 7, is meant to honor and remember the 2,403 victims who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. On Aug. 23, 1994, the United States Congress designated December 7 of each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV) will televise Wednesday’s ceremony on CityLink 1303 and PCTV Select, available on the Pittsfield TV website. The ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple devices, and on the PCTV Facebook page.

The South Street Veterans’ Memorial can be found at 295 South Street, in Pittsfield. For more information, call Jim Clark, director of Pittsfield’s Veterans’ Services Department, at (413) 499-9433.