PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department had some exciting news to share Friday- they have mini Winnie’s! Winston, the department’s famous K9 officer, welcomed a delivery of stuffed pups that are being sold as a fundraiser to benefit other local Berkshire Comfort Dogs programs.

Photos courtesy Pittsfield Police Department.

Photos courtesy Pittsfield Police Department.

Berkshire Comfort Dogs is a non-profit that was originally started by the Kohlenberger family, owners of Berkshire Poodles and Berkshire Dogs Unleashed. Their goal is to place emotional support dogs free of charge throughout the Berkshire County community.

The stuffed dogs will be available for purchase at the Pittsfield Police station. If you can’t make it in person, you can donate directly to Berkshire Comfort Dogs on their GoFundMe page.