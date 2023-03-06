PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is actively searching for two teenage boys who have been reported missing.

Trevin Foster, 17, is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt and grey sweat pants.

Josiah Delph, 15, is a white male with brown hair. He is around 5’9″ and 158 pounds. He was seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt with ripped jean pants.

The boys may be together, police said. Pictures of Josiah have been provided. Photos of Trevin will be shared once they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (413) 448-9700.