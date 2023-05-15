PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Tara Cremin was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Sadler Avenue.

Cremin is 25-years old. She is around 5’6″ tall and about 200 lbs. She has short brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, black SpongeBob shirt, grey shirts, and wearing eyeglasses.

Police said Cremin has mental health issues and may become aggressive or flee if approached. If she is seen, police ask that she not be approached but rather call the police department at (413) 448-9700.