PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for Joshua Rodriguez, 19, who was reported missing.

Rodriguez is an Hispanic man. He is roughly 6 ft. tall and 130 lbs. He is described as “tall and skinny.” He has short black hair and may have been wearing a light colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (413) 448-9700.