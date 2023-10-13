PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police responded to a crash in a construction zone Thursday, resulting in the death of someone working in the roadway. Police say Shane Cassavant, 49, died due to injuries from the crash.

On Thursday, around 7:52 a.m., multiple crews responded to 777 West Street for a report of a car that crashed into a pedestrian. Police say the eastbound land was closed to traffic for construction, and cars were being directed into the westbound lane by a flagger.

Police say a Chevy Colorado entered the construction zone and struck Cassavant while he was working in the roadway. Cassavant was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say that area of West Street was closed for roughly three hours for an investigation and cleanup of the roadway. Police are still investigating the incident. Any witnesses or individuals who drove through the construction zone before 7:50 a.m. are asked to contact Officer Hallas by calling (413) 448-9700, extension 560.