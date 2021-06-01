Pittsfield PD respond to morning shooting on First Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at 4:28 a.m., the Pittsfield Police was called to a shooting in the 100 block of First Street near Cumberland Farms.

When the officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Pittsfield resident that had been shot multiple times. This person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center to receive medical care.

Lieutenant John Soules says the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and it appears the victim was targeted. Soules does not believe there is a threat to the public.

During the initial investigation, a portion of First Street was blocked off. However, it has since been reopened.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bassett (413) 448-9700 x529. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).