Pittsfield PD respond to morning shooting on First Street

Berkshire County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at 4:28 a.m., the Pittsfield Police was called to a shooting in the 100 block of First Street near Cumberland Farms.

When the officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Pittsfield resident that had been shot multiple times. This person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center to receive medical care.

Lieutenant John Soules says the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and it appears the victim was targeted. Soules does not believe there is a threat to the public.

During the initial investigation, a portion of First Street was blocked off. However, it has since been reopened.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bassett (413) 448-9700 x529. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire