PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street. Police said the incident happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, 911 callers saw a fight in progress and one person involved shot a gun. Witnesses reportedly gave police descriptions of the people involved.

All those involved had fled the area before they arrived, said police. A K9 unit searched the area, but no one was found.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire during the incident, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene. A part of Dartmouth Street was shut down for about an hour.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said video surveillance is being looked at and a vehicle involved has been identified. Police do not believe this to be a random incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705, call the Tip line at (413) 448-9706), or text “PITTIP” and your message to 847411. Detective Cody Civello is the lead on the case and can be reached at (413) 448-9705 ext 522.