PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is getting closer to getting body cameras for some of its officers. Eight officers, who were selected for a pilot program, started initial training earlier in the month and are tentatively scheduled to start a testing and evaluation period this week.

The city council voted unanimously to equip officers with body cameras and dashboard cameras in response to the deadly officer-involved shooting in March. Miguel Estrella, 22, was shot and killed when officers responded to reports of a man cutting himself with a knife. His family said he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office found the shooting was an act of self-defense.