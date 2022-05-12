PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two missing teens. Angelina Campbell and Angus Young, both 17, have been reported missing.

Campbell is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, about 5’2″ and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Angelina Campbell (Pittsfield PD)

Young is been described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, about 5’9″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt/sweater and black pants. A photo has not yet been made available for him.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts, you can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.