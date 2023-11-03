PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The application period for the second round of The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program is now open! Grants are made available by the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., with funds from the America Rescue Plan Act.

“Thanks to ARPA funding provided by the City of Pittsfield, we can help small businesses on projects that the struggles of the past few years made impossible,” says Rebecca Brien, Managing Director of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. “This program can help with that fresh coat of paint, a new, easy-to-see sign, or lighting in a spruced-up entryway. We want to see our city become the bright, beautiful, and vibrant district we know it can be!”

Grants will be awarded for physical improvements, including painting, signage, lighting improvements, flooring replacement, entryway upgrades, windows, awnings, accessibility improvements, and select interior improvements or repairs. Businesses that received funds in the first round cannot reapply. Businesses not selected in the first round may reapply for the second round.

The application deadline is Sunday, December 31, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to access the online application and view the criteria. Hard copy applications are available at the Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. office at 33 Dunham Mall. Grant-related questions can be directed to Rebecca Brien, Managing Director of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., at (413) 443-6501 or businessdevelopment@downtownpittsfield.com.