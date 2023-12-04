PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield is offering vaccination appointments to homebound residents due to a disability or age. Vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 are available.

Appointments can be made by calling the City of Pittsfield Department of Health at (413) 499-9411 ext. 0. The Health Department will schedule a home visit from a public health nurse. Pittsfield residents are reminded that free COVID-19 tests are available at the Health Department at 100 North Street on the mezzanine level.