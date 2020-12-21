Pittsfield offers free parking into 2021

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Monopoly's "free parking" space

Monopoly’s “free parking” space. (ccPixs.com / CC BY 2.0)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer announced Monday that free parking will be extended in the city through Friday, January 1.

On December 8, the city announced free parking from Monday December 21 to Friday December 25. The extended parking initiative adds a total of six days of free parking.

The free parking program is in honor of the holiday season. Parking in Pittsfield is always free on weekends and in the evening.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report