Pittsfield offers free parking into 2021

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer announced Monday that free parking will be extended in the city through Friday, January 1.

On December 8, the city announced free parking from Monday December 21 to Friday December 25. The extended parking initiative adds a total of six days of free parking.

The free parking program is in honor of the holiday season. Parking in Pittsfield is always free on weekends and in the evening.