PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Officials in the city of Pittsfield have launched a new textile drop-off and pickup service. The city is partnering with Massachusetts-based textile exporter CMRK Inc., to open three drop-off boxes.

The locations are the parking lot of the Morningside School at 100 Burbank St., the parking lot of Berkshire Athenaeum at 1 Wendell Ave., and the parking lot behind the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center at 330 North St. They also offer curbside pickup.

Clothing, household textiles and shoes must be placed in a bag. Larger items such as kitchen appliances and bikes must be placed in a box.

A ban on putting mattresses, clothes and other textiles in the trash took effect in Massachusetts in November. It’s part of the state’s efforts to reduce waste. Experts said about three-fourths of mattress parts can be recycled once they’re disassembled.