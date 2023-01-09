PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.

The following licensing board permit applications include:

One Day Alcohol

One Day Wine & Malt

One Day Entertainment

One Day Special Auctioneer

First-time users of the online permitting system must create a username and password to access the portal. Before, the permits offered above required the applicant to visit City Hall and fill out a paper application.