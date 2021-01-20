Pittsfield nursing home has had over 100 COVID-19 cases

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — More than 100 residents and staff have contracted COVID-19 inside a Pittsfield nursing home since the outbreak began.

Bane Care, owner of the Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Pittsfield, sent a statement to NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield:

Springside currently has 53 residents with COVID-19, and 28 staff members. We are working with DPH on a clear plan to reduce the number of cases and so far 20 residents and 10 staff members have recovered and/or completed isolation precautions. DPH has provided assistance with staffing with individuals from the National Guard. Additionally, we are progressing with our vaccination program and working with Berkshire Medical Center on administering monoclonal antibody infusions for those residents that meet the criteria. We’d like to give a shout out to our incredible staff who come to work each and every day to care for our cherished residents! Nancy Zappolo RN, BSN, CCM

Vice President Care Integration

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the Springside Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center reported 72 residents and 37 staff positive for the virus in its latest report, with the lower numbers representing current active cases.

The National Guard has also been assigned by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to assist.