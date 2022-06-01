PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Pittsfield woman is facing up to four years in prison for stealing fentanyl that was being administered to a patient in February 2019. Jessica Lotto, 36, admitted that she used a syringe to steal the drug from the IV line of a patient in the critical care unit at Berkshire Medical Center, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. She was charged in November 2021.

Lotto pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge. The charge calls for a potential sentence of up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for January 25, 2023. Assistant U.S. Attorney Deepika Bains Shukla, who is head of Rollins’ Springfield branch office, is handling the prosecution for this case.