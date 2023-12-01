PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the victims in the U.S. Air Force Osprey crash during a training mission off the coast of southern Japan on Wednesday has been identified as a man from Berkshire County.

U.S. Air Force member Staff Sgt. Jacob “Jake” Galliher has been identified as one of the eight crew members flying in the Osprey V-22 when it crashed into the ocean. Jacob’s body was found and identified by officials. He is the only crew member that has been found so far.

Jacob Galliher (Pittsfield Police Department)

Galliher was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. Galliher leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and two boys, two and six years old and his family members in Lanesborough.

“To Jacob’s family, friends our community is mourning with you, and also the families of the other 7 who have yet to be located,” stated the Pittsfield Police Department.

22News was in the Pittsfield area Friday and found a memorial set up in front of his family home.

U.S. Representative Richard Neal sent 22News the following statement on Galliher’s death, “As a father, my heart goes out to Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher’s mother and father during this difficult time. Any parent will tell you there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child, and Jacob Galliher was beloved by all. Staff Sgt. Galliher represented our nation’s best, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school and committing himself to serving his country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his mother, father, wife, and two sons. The Pittsfield community and a grateful nation mourns the loss of Jacob Galliher.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Crews continued searching for the other seven crew members on Friday. The aircraft had departed from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Japanese officials said. The aircraft requested an emergency landing five minutes before it was lost on the radar.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 26, 2020. 3rd MAW continues its daily operations and mission essential tasks while enforcing precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

An Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise like an airplane.