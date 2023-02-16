PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer announced $4.5M in funding for the American rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Site 9. The money will allow the redevelopment project to move forward to the first phase of construction this summer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to designate American Rescue Plan Act funding award to the Site 9

redevelopment project,” said Mayor Tyer. “This award now closes the financial loop and symbolizes the beginning of a new and promising chapter for the William Stanley Business Park, and all of the exciting possibilities that lie ahead. It’s important to recognize that through the years, this project has benefitted from the solid collaboration between the city and the Pittsfield

Economic Development Authority and our state partners to strengthen Pittsfield’s position for

new and expanding businesses at the park. This is a proud moment for all of us.”

Image via Office of the Mayor of Pittsfield

Site 9 is the largest and most visible section of the William Stanley Business Park in Pittsfield. The site remained undeveloped for more than 20 years, according to the Mayor’s office. It sits on 16.5 acres, and the project will continue to include the addition of internal roadways, utilities, and green space.